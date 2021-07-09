Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Cannabis Stocks To Watch In July 2021

By Jonathan Phillip
Kokomo Perspective
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 Trending Marijuana Stocks Making Headlines In The Stock Market This Week. While investors are wondering “why are stocks down this week?”, some would see buying opportunities in the stock market now. Namely, cannabis stocks could be worth watching now. With more federal legislation backing both the medical and recreational use markets, the industry is firing on all cylinders now. Evidently, 18 states now allow for adult use of recreational marijuana while double of that passed bills legalizing medical use. Does this mean that the industry has more room to grow moving forward?

kokomoperspective.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Industry#Cresco Labs#Crlbf#Tcnnf#Curaleaf Holdings Inc#Cgc#Spectrum Therapeutics#Canadian#German#Supreme#The Hexo Corporation#Reup#Israeli#Molson Coors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 in July

Most brokerages are commission-free and have no minimum deposit requirements, making it easy to invest any amount of money. Patience should pay off handsomely with this trio of growth and value stocks. Practice makes perfect, and patience makes millionaires. Despite losing more than a third of its value in fewer...
StocksWoonsocket Call

Top Marijuana Stocks You Should Know About Right Now In 2021

2 Marijuana Stocks That Should Be On Your July Watchlist. Currently, many marijuana stocks are trying to sustain any upward trading they can. With that said some cannabis stocks fluctuate in price more than others. However, as of now most of the sector is working on achieving a better recovery. Even as the sector continues to build back its momentum a stronger upward push has yet to be seen. This would help some investors to take a long-overdue profit on their investment.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

1 Value Stock and 1 Growth Stock I'm Watching Now

Longtime Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, is an avid value investor, so it might not come as a surprise that Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is near the top of his watch list. However, he's also got his eye on a cybersecurity stock whose high valuation might be more than justified by its market opportunity. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on July 2, Frankel explains to chief growth officer Anand Chokkavelu why these two stocks are on his radar now.
Stocksfwbusiness.com

Top Weed Stocks To Watch Today? 3 For Your Watchlist

While investors scramble to find the best stocks as inflation surges, weed stocks continue to gain traction. Arguably, some would even say that they are among the hottest stocks right now in the stock market. Given the current growth runway for the industry as a whole globally, I can understand why. For starters, the world today is growing increasingly fond of the calming substance. Understandably, with more time to conduct proper research, we can find more applications for cannabis emerging across the board. All this has and continues to expand the growth opportunities for the global marijuana industry today.
Stocksstockinvestor.com

Cannabis Corner: Marathon Time for ‘Green’ Shoots

Wall Street’s failure of nerve this week played out across all speculative themes, especially Big Cannabis. My proprietary basket of stocks like Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB), Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC) and Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) dropped another 10% and is now up a mere 22% year to date (YTD). If you...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Smoking Hot Cannabis Stocks Making Moves Right Now

Welcome back to our weekly series, Schaeffer's Cannabis Stock News Update, where we recap what happened in the world of marijuana stocks and look ahead to how the cannabis industry continues to shape up in 2021. Investor interest in the cannabis industry is growing at an explosive rate, and the...
StocksBenzinga

Options Traders Bet Canopy Growth Flies High In Months To Come

On Wednesday, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) lost a key support level at $21.72 and on Thursday the stock continued to fall. There was investor excitement over Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer presenting draft legislation aimed at federally decriminalizing cannabis but bullish anticipation was overthrown by the bearish sentiment that plagues the cannabis sector during spring and early summer.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in July

Robinhood is now a widely recognized brand in the finance world, especially among young investors. However, its gamified platform has drawn criticism, including harsh words from Warren Buffet and a rebuke from FINRA, as it seems to incentivize frequent trading and risky investment strategies. Indeed, a handful of meme stocks...
StocksWoonsocket Call

Top Stocks To Watch This Week? 4 Biotech Stocks To Know

Check Out These Top Biotech Stocks In The Stock Market Now. Biotech stocks have remained relevant in the stock market even in challenging times. This is because each stage and interim progress along the way can act as a catalyst for biotech stocks. Any positive update can lead to a boost in its stock price while a negative outcome could also be detrimental to biotech stocks. As we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused countless deaths globally. That said, with every crisis, new opportunities arise. Many companies that dived into the research and development of the COVID-19 vaccine have shown significant gains since the onset of the pandemic.
Stocksiknowfirst.com

CRON Stock Forecast: Building a Global Platform in Cannabis Industry

This CRON stock forecast article was written by Yutong Li – Analyst at I Know First, Master’s candidate at Brandeis University. CRON has strong financial performance with a 3-year-revenue-growth-rate of 94.8 and a cash-to-debt ratio of 132.4, outperforming 96.38% and 88% of its companies in the industry. Despite price drop...
StocksKokomo Perspective

3 Penny Stocks That Are Popular With Reddit Traders Right Now

Over the past year, penny stocks and retail traders have become synonymous with one another. While this has increased the volatility of penny stocks, it has also brought in billions in new capital and higher than average volume. One of the largest catalysts for the rise of trending stocks is Reddit.
IndustryInvestor's Business Daily

IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: A Chemicals Company Earns Growth Stock Status

If you read that Element Solutions (ESI) is a chemicals company, you might also want to know that it's a supplier to the chip, energy, smartphone, printing, 5G and electric-vehicle industries, plus others. That's how it's become a top growth stock and today's IBD 50 Stock To Watch. "The markets...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Upgrades: Trulieve Cannabis Shows Rising Relative Strength

Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 80 to 83 Friday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This proprietary rating identifies market leadership by using a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score that...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Good Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 3 Retail Stocks For Your July Watchlist

Retail stocks could be in focus in the stock market this week as investors eagerly await second-quarter earnings figures. After all, most names in the retail space would likely have seen solid quarters thanks to an uptick in consumer spending. Notably, this would be thanks to ample stimulus aid from the government and the economy reopening on improving pandemic conditions. Whether it is conventional brick-and-mortar stores or the increasingly prevalent e-commerce industry, retail stocks continue to ride industry tailwinds.
Stocksinvesting.com

Better Cannabis Stock: HEXO vs. OrganiGram

The cannabis industry is expected to see impressive growth in the next 5 years. With that in mind, which cannabis stock, HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) or OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI), is currently the better buy?.According to Mordor Intelligence, the cannabis market is expected to grow at a CAGR rate of 18.1% between 2021 and 2026. This solid growth rate is expected to be fueled by the proven medicinal usage of cannabis, legalization of cannabis at a higher pace, and further diversification of the cannabis products portfolio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy