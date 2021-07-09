3 Cannabis Stocks To Watch In July 2021

Check Out These Top Biotech Stocks In The Stock Market Now. Biotech stocks have remained relevant in the stock market even in challenging times. This is because each stage and interim progress along the way can act as a catalyst for biotech stocks. Any positive update can lead to a boost in its stock price while a negative outcome could also be detrimental to biotech stocks. As we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused countless deaths globally. That said, with every crisis, new opportunities arise. Many companies that dived into the research and development of the COVID-19 vaccine have shown significant gains since the onset of the pandemic.