Designers Reimagine Ballet Slippers for the Royal Opera House

 8 days ago
Some of London’s best-known designers have put a signature spin on a series of ballet slippers as part of a monthlong summer festival that will launch on July 10 in Covent Garden. Capco Covent Garden, which manages much of the commercial real estate in the area, has teamed with the Royal Opera House, a neighborhood landmark, on the outdoor culture festival, called ROH Unlocked.

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/
