Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

That They Lived

wgvunews.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat They Lived provides the window on the world of African Americans who achieved greatness. We talk to co author Rochelle Riley, Director of Arts and Culture for the city of Detroit.

www.wgvunews.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts#African Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
Related
Grand Rapids, MIwgvunews.org

EuzenConnect

EuzenConnect helps Grand Rapids employers invest in their community. We talk to Blythe Kazmierczak with EuzenConnect about the Earn+Learn Virtual Open House tomorrow. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
wgvunews.org

Sparta Days

Sparta Days are here again this Saturday. Elizabeth Morse joins us to talk about Sparta Town and Country Days, including the new event: Dirt Drag. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The Black Girl Registered as White Due to Her Wealth

Persistent to this day, the wealth of a person is still seen within society as the most significant judgemental factor and in some parts of the world, it even makes people prematurely guess the skin color of others. If you think today is bad, this was a lot worse back in the 17th century, when most of the wealthiest people were of white descent although interestingly enough in Before Christ it was quite the other way around.
Books & Literaturewgvunews.org

The Joy of Being Selfish

‘The Joy of Being Selfish: Why You Need Boundaries and How to Set Them’ is a very timely book written by Michelle Elman. Michelle joins us this morning. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
Michigan Statewgvunews.org

Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Michigan

Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Michigan's Dr. William Beecroft returns to the show to discuss the effects of discrimination on mental health and well-being. July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month.
TennisSeattle Times

Systemic racism: Black women athletes

Re: “Olympics miss the mark on inclusion” [July 11, Opinion]:. The most significant story of this moment after a year of racial reckoning is the continuing institutional degradation of Black women athletes even as their achievements are celebrated. A few examples must be noted: the banning of sprinter Sha’carri Richardson, the barring of two Namibian runners for their testosterone levels and the banning of swim caps designed for natural Black hair. As ground- and air-breaking gymnast Simone Biles pointed out, there were no women athletes, period, in a February ESPN SportsCenter image of the greatest athletes of all time.
Healthwgvunews.org

All About Women

All About Women with Dr. Robyn Hubbard. Today’s topic is Uterine Fibroids, definitions and treatment. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
Politicswgvunews.org

The Urban League

The Urban League of West Michigan has been selected by the city to implement the Cure Violence program. We talk to the Director of Oversight and Accountability, Brandon Davis, for the details. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the...
Educationncpolicywatch.org

Veteran educator: We’ll keep teaching the truth about America’s racial history

As you’re no doubt aware, the political right’s ongoing effort to whitewash American history through legislative efforts to micromanage public school history curricula continues apace. Here in North Carolina, Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson joined in the effort this week by trumpeting their opposition...
ReligionFlorida Star

Creating God

There is an ugly truth why some segments of white American society are so fierce in their defense of creationism. Simply put, that reason is white supremacy. But without a critical examination of creationism within the context of those religious cultures that support and espouse it, one can easily overlook the racism that is at its core and the tribalistic […]
Oakland, CAoaklandnewsnow.com

“What Is Your Minari?” Community Talk – The Oakland Asian Cultural Center

Oakland News Now – “What is your Minari?” Community Talk – video made by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner. The Oakland Asian Cultural Center (OACC) has thrived as the only pan-Asian community arts organization that builds stronger and more vibrant communities in the East Bay for over 20 years. In the heart of Oakland’s Chinatown district, OACC provides affordable, unique, and easily accessible multi-ethnic and multidisciplinary art and cultural programs. Our mission is to foster inter-generational and cross-cultural dialogue and understanding, community collaboration, and social impact through these three pillars of programming: (1) Cultural Identity, Festivals, and Special Events; (2) Performing and Visual Arts; (3) Social Justice and Community.
Prescott, AZprescottenews.com

Opinion: White Identity Ten Years On

[Disclaimer: The views expressed in opinion pieces on the PrescotteNews website are solely those of the authors. These opinions do not necessarily represent those of the staff of Prescott eNews or its publisher.]. I published White Identity in 2011, which means it is now 10 years old. For the Amazon...
ReligionNeshoba Democrat

Living death

I confess that my subject calls for wisdom and talent which exceeds most people and especially me, yet I see the necessity for awakening a realization of the plight of all mankind. It is said that this is the post-Christian era and that Christendom has collapsed but that the church remains as a living and functioning entity although without much power. The Reformation swept through Europe over 500 years ago but vestiges of its being a world changer are still present today. One facet of Biblical teaching that seems noticeably lacking today is the just punishment of God upon those who are not and will not be brought under the covering and protection of Jesus Christ. There is no other name, way or system given for salvation from this punishment. Deuteronomy 4:24 states, “…God is a consuming fire, a jealous God.” Even in the Gospel age God is still a consuming fire (Matthew 13:41-42). To neglect this offer in Christ by denial or hypocrisy is cause to fall into God’s everlasting curse and punishment. This condemnation has no opportunity of escape. No bribe for the judge, appeal to ignorance, no legal loophole, no insanity plea, no technicality which negates the charges, no excuse – none. There is no way of mercy left. The door is shut and no one escapes.
Societyfiddleheadfocus.com

The importance of lives

The ongoing printed contest/debate between the liberal sect and the conservative sect in our nation continues with many savants on both sides, the latest contest being that of language. Leading the topic, of course, is “Black Lives Matter,” aka BLM. Simple observation by anyone with an IQ above 50 reveals...
Mental Healthgcanews.com

The Art of Living

Sheldon Kopp was a psychotherapist and author, based in Washington, D.C. He was born in New York City and received his Ph.D there from the New School for Social Research. Although he had an active private practice, he also served as Psychotherapy Supervisor for the Pastoral Counselling and Consultation Centers in Washington.

Comments / 0

Community Policy