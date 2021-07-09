Hotel in Scotland Looks Like the Poop Emoji

Look, we don’t mean to be accusatory or whatever, but … If you live in eastern Australia and you didn’t score this past weekend, you really weren’t trying. Western Vicco and the Surf Coast had a fun start to it with a pulse from big Ben Macartney’s forecast cut-off low, combined with those blustery offshores so beloved of that coastline. Pretty much all central and southern NSW greeted Saturday with open arms thanks to a similarly forecasted NE swell and clean winds most of the day. And if southern Qld had looked a bit out of shape on Saturday, she came good with a serious Boom on Sunday, as the meat of a strong ESE tradewind swell turned all the points into the kind of thing you see on postcards. Check out our little collection of cam rewinds (above) for the full effect.
