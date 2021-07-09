Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Hotel in Scotland Looks Like the Poop Emoji

By James Patrick
Posted by 
KCRR 97.7
KCRR 97.7
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new hotel in Scotland in the shape of a coiled spiral has gone viral as it resembles the poop emoji. The nearly completed 12-story Ribbon Hotel in Edinburgh is owned by Marriott International. It’s grabbed so much attention for its likeness to the poop emoji, that it even has...

kcrr.com

Comments / 0

KCRR 97.7

KCRR 97.7

Waterloo, IA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KCRR 97.7 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poop#Emoji#Marriott International#Edinburgh#Ribbon Hotel#Golden Turd Hotel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
World
News Break
Twitter
Country
Scotland
Related
LifestyleAlbany Times Union (blog)

4 Things to Look For Before You Check Into a Hotel Room

When deciding on a hotel room to stay in, there’s only so much research you can do online. Reading reviews and looking at pictures of the rooms are a good starting point, but some things you just won’t know until you’re there to see it yourself. Although the receptionist might give you your hotel room key, there’s nothing stopping you from walking right back out if the room isn’t up to your standards.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

What Do Disney World Hotel Prices Look Like for the Week of Christmas?

We’re around the corner from a LOT of important holidays and events in Disney World with the 4th of July (including the return of fireworks), the 50th-anniversary celebrations, and Halloween with the BOO Bash’s debut. But, you’re probably already looking ahead to the plans you’re going to make throughout the...
Worldwfxb.com

New Upscale Scottish Hotel Being Compared to the Poo Emoji

A new upscale hotel in Scotland hasn’t even been completed but it’s already getting mocked online. That’s because a lot of people think the architecture and color…make it look a lot like the poo emoji! And there is already a petition going around to get googly eyes put on it …
Lifestyledeseret.com

Quarantine hotels seemed like a great solution, not so much anymore

Previously, Australia’s quarantine hotels were a solution to the country’s COVID-19 prevention efforts. Now, the same quarantine hotels have become a challenge — even cause — for the current outbreaks, reported The Guardian. What changed?. For months, Australia’s COVID-19 defenses kept outbreaks contained. Not anymore. The country is currently struggling...
SportsSurfline

What It Looks Like When A Nation Pumps

Look, we don’t mean to be accusatory or whatever, but … If you live in eastern Australia and you didn’t score this past weekend, you really weren’t trying. Western Vicco and the Surf Coast had a fun start to it with a pulse from big Ben Macartney’s forecast cut-off low, combined with those blustery offshores so beloved of that coastline. Pretty much all central and southern NSW greeted Saturday with open arms thanks to a similarly forecasted NE swell and clean winds most of the day. And if southern Qld had looked a bit out of shape on Saturday, she came good with a serious Boom on Sunday, as the meat of a strong ESE tradewind swell turned all the points into the kind of thing you see on postcards. Check out our little collection of cam rewinds (above) for the full effect.
Cell Phonesmixmag.net

Finally, it looks like a disco ball emoji is coming

A brand new disco ball emoji is being added to Emojipedia. The ‘mirror ball emoji’ is said to be a candidate for the inclusion of Unicode 14.0, an emoji release package coming in late 2021 or early 2022. If approved, the emoji - which is currently in draft - will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy