Popular Breakfast Pop-Up Roaming Biscuit Opens Cafe at Tyler Village

“Finally, we have a home,” says Shawnda Moye of the Roaming Biscuit. Since launching her popular breakfast biscuit business in 2019, Moye says that she literally has been on the move. Not only has she operated solely as a pop-up venture, setting up shop at various farmers markets and cafes around town, but her bake shop has been itinerant as well. As opposed to working out of a dedicated kitchen, Moye had been utilizing restaurant kitchens during off hours.