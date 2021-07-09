Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Popular Breakfast Pop-Up Roaming Biscuit Opens Cafe at Tyler Village

By Douglas Trattner
Cleveland Scene
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Finally, we have a home,” says Shawnda Moye of the Roaming Biscuit. Since launching her popular breakfast biscuit business in 2019, Moye says that she literally has been on the move. Not only has she operated solely as a pop-up venture, setting up shop at various farmers markets and cafes around town, but her bake shop has been itinerant as well. As opposed to working out of a dedicated kitchen, Moye had been utilizing restaurant kitchens during off hours.

www.clevescene.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Food & Drinks
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Cleveland, OH
Restaurants
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cafes#Biscuits#Roaming#Food Drink#The Roaming Biscuit#Byte Caf#The Bake Shop#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 1

Community Policy