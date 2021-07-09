Cancel
Florida State

Charlie Crist Announces Federal Funds for Abilities, Inc. of Florida

By KEVIN DERBY
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 8 days ago
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., a member of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, announced on Friday that the Social Security Administration (SSA) is sending funds to Abilities, Inc. of Florida, which the congressman’s office noted is a “Clearwater organization aimed at improving the lives of those with disabilities.”

Crist announced that the SSA will send $259,500, which will be overseen by the Work Incentives Planning and Assistance (WIPA) program.

“Every American should have access to a good job, fair compensation, and an opportunity to achieve their American dream. But for Americans with disabilities, lack of resources and inequitable work environments too often put these out of reach,” said Crist.

“I’m proud to support this grant to help connect those living with disabilities with gainful and rewarding employment, and will keep working alongside our community partners to support services that help make the American dream attainable for all,” Crist added.

After holding two state Cabinet offices, Crist was elected governor in 2006 when he was a Republican. In 2010, Crist opted to run for the U.S. Senate with no party affiliation but lost to Marco Rubio. At the end of 2012, Crist joined the Democrats and was his new party’s gubernatorial candidate in 2014 but he lost to then Gov. Rick Scott. Crist bounced back in 2016 when he defeated then U.S. Rep. David Jolly, R-Fla.

Crist is currently running for the Democratic nomination to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis next year.

Reach Kevin Derby at kevin.derby@floridadaily.com.

