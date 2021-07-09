‘Dachra’ review: Truth and lies from Tunisia’s “first” horror movie
Dachra begins and ends its grisly tale about witchcraft and cannibals with text stating it is inspired by true events. It is a bold move for a horror movie to make – especially one as wild as this Tunisian export. Three university journalism students are tasked by their professor with completing an investigative report. They can do it on whatever they want but it must have exclusivity. When cameraman Belil’s suggestion leads them to an isolated village, they discover a horrible secret.aiptcomics.com
