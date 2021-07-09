Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atascadero, CA

Bank of the Sierra closes two branches

By Staff Report
pacbiztimes.com
 8 days ago

Sierra Bancorp, the parent company of Bank of the Sierra, permanently closed five branches, including two in San Luis Obispo County, in mid-June. The Porterville-based bank’s branches in Atascadero and Arroyo Grande closed on June 18. In its April quarterly financial report, the bank said it planned to close branches that were located “outside of the bank’s primary market area” and found that in-person transaction volumes no longer warranted a traditional brick-and-mortar branch.

www.pacbiztimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ojai, CA
City
Atascadero, CA
City
Pismo Beach, CA
City
Fillmore, CA
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Porterville, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Business
Atascadero, CA
Business
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Lompoc, CA
City
Arroyo Grande, CA
City
Ventura, CA
City
Santa Paula, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Bancorp#San Luis#Bank Of The Sierra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...
MoviesPosted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy