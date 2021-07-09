Bank of the Sierra closes two branches
Sierra Bancorp, the parent company of Bank of the Sierra, permanently closed five branches, including two in San Luis Obispo County, in mid-June. The Porterville-based bank’s branches in Atascadero and Arroyo Grande closed on June 18. In its April quarterly financial report, the bank said it planned to close branches that were located “outside of the bank’s primary market area” and found that in-person transaction volumes no longer warranted a traditional brick-and-mortar branch.www.pacbiztimes.com
Comments / 0