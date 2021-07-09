Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'History of the Sitcom' Producers on Carl Reiner's Last Interview, Tackling 'The Cosby Show' and What Makes a Comedy

By Michael Schneider
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe producers behind CNN’s new eight-part docuseries “History of the Sitcom” knew that trying to tell the complete 70-year history of the TV genre would be an impossible task. So they divided some of the biggest comedies of all time into specific categories — and set out to illustrate how the evolution of the sitcom mirrored real-life advancements in society.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
Diahann Carroll
Person
Stokely Carmichael
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Norman Lear
Person
Zooey Deschanel
Person
Carl Reiner
Person
Ted Danson
Person
Mel Brooks
Person
Roseanne Barr
Person
Chuck Lorre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cosby Show#Cnn#Cream Productions#American#The New York Times#Seinfeld#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosfoxbangor.com

Bill Cosby Wants to Do Comedy Tour Again, Making Docuseries

Bill Cosby is jumping right back into showbiz now that he’s out of prison — not shockingly, he’s working on a docuseries about himself, but more surprising is the fact he’s plotting a return to standup comedy. Cosby’s rep, Andrew Wyatt, tells TMZ … the comedian, at 83-years-old, wants to...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

CNN's History of the Sitcom runs for eight episodes, but it could've easily gone for 80 episodes

Premiering Sunday, History of the Sitcom comes from Cream Productions, the same company responsible for the recent History of Late Night docuseries. But while the History of Late Night had a chronological story to tell, it was impossible to cover the 70-year history of sitcoms in the same way. So each episode focuses on a specific category. “It was pretty apparent that given the number of sitcoms that have been out there in history that you couldn’t do some sort of comprehensive, start-to-finish history, as though you were in a college course studying it from beginning to end,” says History of the Sitcom executive producer Bill Carter, who also produced the late-night docuseries. “There had to be a way to categorize them and follow them according to some grouping. We have eight episodes; we could have done at least 80.” Showrunner John Ealer adds: “In some ways, you need a bigger story than just the sitcom in order to link them up together and that has to be the story of America. That was kind of our approach, whether it be the American family, how friendships in America have evolved, how work in America has evolved, how race and gender have evolved and how escapism has evolved. That’s how we came up with these themes.”
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Conan O'Brien TV Shows And Other Projects: What's Ahead For The Talk Show Host

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Whenever I am asked who my favorite of the late night talk show hosts is, my answer, without hesitation, is always Conan O’Brien. However, it appears that I am going to have to change my answer, because after nearly 11 years, the 58-year-old, four-time Emmy-winning host has ended his self-titled talk show on TBS and, with it, his 28-year run on late night television. Yet, fans of the comedy icon’s brazen wit and unmistakable hairdo need not worry, because there are still more Conan O’Brien TV shows to look forward to, and other fun things he is involved with, such as this new program I am sure will earn HBO Max a new slew of subscribers.
TV & VideosDigital Collegian

Conan and the dying breed of late night hosts | Column

Eight presidents. Twenty-five CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. One hundred sixty-one Nobel Laureates. Just a small sample size of the many decorated alumni Harvard University has produced. Yet among those prominent figures, this week’s most talked about graduate of the Ivy League is a self-deprecating, red-headed Irishman. For those who...
TV & Videosmetv.com

In Memoriam: Remembering the TV stars we lost in 2021

We said goodbye to favorites from The Rifleman, The Love Boat, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and more. As we reach the midway point of the year, we want to take a moment to reflect upon the beloved television talents that have passed away in 2021. Over the past six...
TV & VideosThe Drum

Roku teams with Maker’s Mark in star-studded comedy talk show

Roku has teamed with bourbon brand Maker’s Mark to launch a talk show miniseries meant to mimic the feeling of having a cozy cocktail at home with a friend – if that friend was comedian and actor Randall Park. Smart TV and digital media device manufacturer Roku has today announced...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Rainn Wilson And Reza Aslan Talk Podcasting And The Power Of The Sitcom

One is an award-winning comedy actor that will forever remain a pop culture icon and the other is a well-known #1 bestselling author & scholar. Though they come from rather different backgrounds, in reality, Rainn Wilson and Reza Aslan are two peas in a pod with their united curiosity in search of the meaning of life. Through their in-depth conversations surrounding a variety of topics, they are currently in the second season of their insightfully entertaining Metaphysical Milkshake podcast with Kast Media.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Katey Sagal

Katey Sagal to Topline Blumhouse Movie for Epix (Exclusive) Katey Sagal is set to star in an original movie at premium cable outlet Epix. The Rebel actress will play a former country music star turned recluse in Tattered Hearts, a thriller that’s part of…. Katey Sagal plays an anti-corporate crusader...
TV & VideosCollider

Showtime Picks Up Vanessa Bayer-Molly Shannon Home-Shopping Comedy 'I Love This For You'

Showtime has picked up the half-hour comedy series I Love This For You starring Saturday Night Live alums Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon. Inspired by Bayer’s own story of overcoming childhood leukemia, I Love This For You finds her playing Joanna Gold, who dreams of becoming a host at a home-shopping channel. Working to shed her life-long label as "that cancer girl," she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life, and forms a meaningful friendship with her idol Jackie, the charismatic star of the network -- a highly competitive workplace where people play dirty to succeed.
TV & Videosmxdwn.com

Bowen Yang Makes History as ‘Saturday Night Live’s’ First Featured Player to Score an Emmy Nomination

Yesterday’s 2021 Emmy nominations continued to rack up accolades for Saturday Night Live’s historic season 46, which was produced live under strict COVID-19 protocols. Bowen Yang’s (Saturday Night Live, Awkwafina is Nora From Queens) nomination for Outstanding Performing Actor in a Comedy Series earned him a position as the first Featured Player in Saturday Night Live’s history to be nominated for an Emmy Award, via NBC News.
Theater & DancePosted by
IndieWire

Cedric The Entertainer to Host the 2021 Emmys on CBS, In Front of a Limited Live Audience

CBS announced Monday that it found a host for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Cedric the Entertainer, the popular comedian and star of the network’s sitcom “The Neighborhood.” The official ceremony will take place in person at the Microsoft Theater on September 19 and will be performed in front of a limited audience made up of the nominees and their guests. The ceremony will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Executive producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart and director Hamish Hamilton — the team behind 2020’s successful virtual Emmys — will return in the same roles. Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment are producing.
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Who's Who in the Cast of Schmigadoon! on Apple TV+

From creators Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio (the Despicable Me movies), Apple TV+'s new series Schmigadoon! is a romantic comedy musical fantasy where a modern-day couple who've hit a rocky patch in their relationship go on an outdoor excursion and come upon the hidden city of Schmigadoon, where everything that happens seems to be straight out of an old Hollywood musical. Not only does the series allow its creators to borrow from the style of musicals made famous by the likes of Rogers and Hammerstein, Meredith Wilson, and Lerner and Lowe (who wrote the original Brigadoon), but it also allows its incredibly talented cast to show off their impressive musical talents.
TV SeriesGazette

The oddly named comedy 'Schmigadoon!' is this year's 'Ted Lasso' | TV Review

Cast: Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”), Keegan-Michael Key (“Key and Peele”), Alan Cumming (“The Anniversary Party”), Fred Armisen (“Saturday Night Live”), Kristin Chenoweth (“Pushing Daisies”), Ariana DeBose (“Hamilton”), Jaime Camil (“Jane the Virgin”) Airs: The musical comedy’s six-episode first season premieres Friday on Apple TV+. The premise: Melissa (Cecily Strong)...
TV & VideosPosted by
CNN

Sitcom stars share their audition stories

As CNN Originals takes you through the “History of the Sitcom,” enjoy this bonus scene featuring more than a dozen comedy stars on how they landed their iconic roles. Watch “History of the Sitcom” Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

10 Richest Comedians In The World: Bill Cosby Is 9th

The richest comedians in the world include Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Cosby, David Letterman and more. Bill Cosby reportedly has an estimated net worth of $400 million. Seinfeld was paid $1 million per episode on his show at one point. Bill Cosby is one of the richest comedians in the world,...
TV & Videoswgnradio.com

Executive Producer Bill Carter on CNN original docuseries,‘The History of the Sitcom’

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to Bill Carter, Executive Producer of CNN’s New Docuseries ‘History of the Sitcom’, airing at Sundays at 8pm CT. ‘History of the Sitcom’ reunites audiences with the television friends, families, and co-workers they grew up with while introducing cutting-edge comedies that are sure to be your next binge-watch. The eight-part docuseries features over 180 original interviews with sitcom icons, breaking down how these shows have helped generations of Americans navigate an ever-shifting cultural landscape.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

HBO Max Announces Marlon Wayans Comedy Special ‘You Know What It Is’

Marlon Wayans will be taking to the stage for a brand new comedy special, You Know What It Is, airing on HBO Max on Thursday, August 19. In his first special since 2018’s Woke-ish, Wayans dives into his life-long fears. This ranges from the inconsequential, such as people with outie belly buttons, to the more significant, such as raising a daughter, dealing with a rebellious teenage son, and his greatest fear, the realization that his bad decisions are what tore his family apart. His journey towards self-awareness can be encapsulated in the simple phrase… “You know what it is.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy