A New Steakhouse Is Taking Over the Old Holy Roller Space in Downtown Austin

Downtown Italian restaurant Red Ash is opening a new restaurant within the space formerly belonging to popular diner Holy Roller. J. Carver Oyster Bar and Chophouse will be found at 509 Rio Grande Street, Suite 100 starting sometime this summer. The menu boasts wood-grilled steaks and daily oysters, according to the Poached listing. The name comes from Red Ash executive chef and owner John Carver, who had held the same kitchen role at chain restaurant Eddie V’s previously. Holy Roller, from owner Callie Speer, closed in October 2020.