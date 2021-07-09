Cancel
Montgomery, AL

Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, AL, can earn VBP incentives by reducing MSPB costs by 8.7%

dexur.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson Hospital in Montgomery, AL, reported a CMS Value Based Purchasing (VBP) Adjustment Factor of 0.993 in the year 2021, which could result in an estimated penalty of $255,190. Medicare Spending Per Beneficiary (MSPB) accounts for 25% of overall VBP score and is a significant factor in driving VBP payments. MSPB costs include the costs from 3 days before hospitalization, index hospital stays, and 30 days post-discharge. The measure score of the Efficiency & Cost Reduction domain for Jackson Hospital during the period was 0/10. Dexur is an approved purchaser of CMS Medicare claims data and based on our simulator, we estimate that Jackson Hospital can avoid VBP penalties by reducing MSPB Costs by 8.7%.

