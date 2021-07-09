Cancel
Blake Lively let her 4-year-old daughter pick her outfit and people love the results

By Sinead Butler
Blake Lively is known for her flawless red carpet looks, and it seems that her daughter has also has a passion for fashion after she decided to give her mum a makeover.

The actor shared on her Instagram stories how her four-year-old Inez, decided that 5am was the perfect time for the style overhaul.

Lively videoed herself in the mirror wearing Inez’s outfit choice - a pink graphic hoodie with a flowing pattern skirt.

It appears Inez isn’t afraid to mix up those patterns!

Accompanying the video, Lively wrote : ““When you try to get your 4 year old dressed but they insist on dressing you instead. ...at 5am.”

In a follow-up video, Lively tagged her tagged jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz her story as showed off a close-up of Inez’s work - the pink hoodie featured a smiley face of colourful jewels.

The Gossip Girl alum famously does not work with a stylist but Inez is definitely the exception to that rule.

Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds married in 2012 and share three daughters together: six-year-old James, four-year-old Inez, and one-year-old Betty.

Meanwhile, Lively is attached to Marcus Kliewer’s novella We Used to Live Here and is set to executive produce and star in the Netflix adaptations and Dark Horse Comics series Lady Killer.

We Used to Live Here was published in a nosleep sub-Reddit and Deadline have described the premise as “potent.”

For Lady Killer, the actor is expected to play Josie Schuller, a 1950’s housewife who leads a secret life as a highly-trained killer, Deadline reported.

