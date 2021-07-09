Head out to the wild horse and burro event in Nacogdoches

NORMAN, Oklahoma – The Bureau of Land Management will hold a wild horse and burro adoption event in Nacogdoches, Texas, July 30-31, at the Nacogdoches, County Expo. The two-day event, featuring 120 wild horses and burros, will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 30. Adoptions will be held from noon-6 p.m. on Friday, July 30, and from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 31. Animals are eligible for adoption. Inquire with BLM staff onsite for more information.