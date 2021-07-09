Cancel
After seven months, Meghan and Harry may be prepping to produce new podcast episode

By Martha Ross
Mercury News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a reported $25 million deal with Spotify in December, and garnered global headlines for a single 35-minute holiday episode, they have yet to release a second episode or provide a timeline for a promised “full-scale launch of shows.”. This lack of output by...

www.mercurynews.com

Prince Harry
Meghan Markle
James Corden
Deepak Chopra
Kara Swisher
Oprah Winfrey
#Episodes#Startup#British Royal Family#Uk#The Daily Express#Archewell Audio#Pivot#New York Magazine#Vox Media#Vanity Fair#Archwell Audio#The Associated Press#The Sun#Betterup#The Daily Mail#Apple#The New York Post#Parliament
U.K.
Page Six

Not in my palace! As king, Charles will not let grandson Archie be prince: report

Prince Harry’s son Archie will never become a prince under his grandfather’s plan for a slimmed-down monarchy, a new report said. Prince Charles, who is likely to be the next British king, is determined to limit the number of key royals in an effort to appease his future subjects — who he believes don’t want to pay for a bloated monarchy, The Daily Mail reported Saturday.
How Rich Are Harry And Meghan?

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world by stepping down as "senior" members of the British royal family in early 2020, the two embarked on an unprecedented journey for royals that led them to California. Prior to their departure from Great Britain, 95% of their expenditures were paid...
Best Life

The One Promise the Queen Made That Prince Charles Could Break, Sources Say

It's been said for months that when Prince Charles becomes King, there will be a lot of changes at the Palace. The Prince of Wales' plans for a slimmed-down monarchy are no secret, according to insiders. In an interview with talkRADIO in April, royal biographer Angela Levin said: "Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer." As the Daily Mail reported around the same time, Charles' vision for a downsized version of "The Firm" could include just hismself, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Duchess Catherine, and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—as senior royals. In that case, other members of the family may be encouraged to take on more traditional jobs to help support themselves and the shift could even mean a loss of their titles, patronages, and possibly even their security except at royal events (as was the case with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice in 2011). But even before Charles becomes King, insiders say the Princes of Wales is causing tension within the family and could ultimately break a long-held promise that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip made decades ago. Read on to find out how Charles is rocking the boat.
Sarah Ferguson Talks About Being Pitted Against Princess Diana

Sarah Ferguson opened up this week about being pitted against Princess Diana in the tabloids decades ago, and recalled the advice her late friend used to give her. “In the ’80s, it was Diana looking beautiful, and there was fat, frumpy Fergie,” the Duchess of York told People for the magazine’s cover issue, published Friday. The outlet noted that Ferguson, nicknamed “Fergie,” was sometimes called the “Duchess of Pork” by the tabloids.
WDBO

Meghan, Prince Harry to develop new Netflix animated series

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Meghan and Prince Harry’s second Netflix project will focus on a 12-year-old girl’s adventures in an animated series. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions announced Wednesday that the working title “Pearl” will be developed for the streaming service. Meghan created the idea of the family-focused animated series, which was inspired by a variety of women from history.
Meghan Markle to Executive Produce New Animated Series for Netflix

Meghan Markle has put her Hollywood hat back on. The Duchess of Sussex will executive produce a new animated series she created called Pearl, Netflix announced on Wednesday. The series, which is being developed by Archewell Productions, will center on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history.

