Child Tax Credit checks start on July 15th
Next week, families will start seeing their checks from the child tax credit. The program was set up as part of the American Rescue Plan and is the largest tax credit in U.S. history. Instead of getting one lump sum when parents file their taxes, they will get monthly checks from the IRS. Parents with kids five years old and younger will get $3600 dollars a year or $300 a month. Children between 6 and 18 years old will get $250 dollars a month or $3,000 a year. Senator Sherrod Brown says over 90% of Ohio families are eligible to get the tax credit.www.hometownstations.com
