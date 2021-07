(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis police say several people have been taken in for questioning after the fatal shooting of a man Sunday at about 4:00 p.m. Officers were responded after the city’s ShotSpotter technology detected gunfire in the Jordan neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital where he died. Police say they believe the shooting followed a fight. Authorities are continuing to look for the shooter, but no persons of interest have been identified. Neither has the victim.