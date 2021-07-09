Netflix Announces 'The Witcher' Season 2 Premiere Date and Debuts Trailer at WitcherCon

Netflix and event discovery platform Fever have teamed up to deliver a new immersive experience based on Stranger Things. Following last year’s Stranger Things drive-in theme park in Los Angeles, the upcoming experience will allow guests to embark on an adventure through the darker side of Hawkins. The new storyline will take participants into a “parallel universe where they will have to run the gauntlet of the terrors lurking in the dark and unlock their secret powers to help save the town,” as per a press release. After a successful escape from the Upside Down, fans will have the opportunity to explore and interact with the show‘s most iconic locations.