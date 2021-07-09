Cancel
Jim Wells County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Jim Wells by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 16:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Jim Wells The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas San Fernando Creek Near Alice affecting Jim Wells County. For the San Fernando Creek...including Alice...Moderate flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for the San Fernando Creek Near Alice. * From this afternoon to tomorrow afternoon. * At 12:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 12.4 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:15 PM CDT Friday was 12.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs, with flow 200 yards wide. Lower sections of the Country Club Golf Course are flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.9 feet on 05/26/2007. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed San Fernando Creek Alice 12.0 12.4 Fri 12 pm 9.3 6.0 4.2 3.1 2.3

Corpus Christi, TX
Alice, TX
Jim Wells County, TX
Texas Cars
