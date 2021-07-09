Cancel
Boone County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Dallas, Greene, Polk, Story by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. Target Area: Boone; Dallas; Greene; Polk; Story The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Polk County in central Iowa Southeastern Greene County in west central Iowa Southwestern Story County in central Iowa Boone County in central Iowa Northeastern Dallas County in central Iowa * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 100 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ogden, or 10 miles west of Boone, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. This storm has a history of producing large hail and the storm is intensifying. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Woodward, Madrid, Granger, Saylorville Lake and Big Creek Lake. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 106 and 109. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

