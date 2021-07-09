Cancel
Jackson County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Wharton by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jackson; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Warning for Jackson County in south central Texas Southwestern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 102 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen this morning. Although rain has diminished and the threat for heavy rain has decreased, many roads remain water covered and impassable. Some locations that will experience flooding include Edna, Palacios, Ganado, La Ward, Lolita, Blessing, Lake Texana Dam, Vanderbilt, Louise, Midfield, Danevang, Cordele and Morales.

#Heavy Rain#Central Texas#Extreme Weather#Doppler#Cordele
