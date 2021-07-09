Cancel
Creston, IA

Events calendar

Creston News Advertiser
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo add an event to the community event calendar, send a press release to news@crestonnews.com. Fridays After Five (May 28-Sept. 17) Fridays After Five, each Friday at 5:05 p.m. at Creston Elks Lodge, 403 W. Montgomery St. Each week, from May 28 through Sept. 17, a different artist or band will perform with proceeds going to a local non-profit of community fundraising effort each week, such as the McKinley Park Aquatic Center, Creston Animal Rescue Effort, Creston Arts, Dollars for Scholars, Union County Fairgrounds, Kiwanis, Elks and Lions clubs. A full list of performers can be found the “Fridays After Five” Facebook page.

