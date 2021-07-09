Clear Lake wellness center construction on schedule

CLEAR LAKE — Construction continues on the Clear Lake Recreation & Wellness Center. Director Adam Long says things seem to be moving forward as planned. “The good news is that we’re on schedule. When the guys from Dean Snyder Construction were kind of expanding on that point, they said it’s not December yet, so we are ok. Everything is going very well they said. The roof is totally on. The building is enclosed. There’s still an opening on one side to get heavy equipment in. Plumbing is in on the main floor in the locker rooms. Windows should all be in on the bottom floor.”