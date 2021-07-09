‘The Vampire Diaries’ Season 9: The Cast Weighs in on a Reboot
Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 ever happen? Sorry, everyone. But it doesn’t seem likely. The Vampire Diaries ended in March 2017. Ever since, fans have rewatched the series on Netflix. And the show being on the streaming service has only increased the fanbase. While the cast are all vocally appreciative about the continued love for the series, four of its stars have said they don’t want to bring the show back. And their reasoning makes sense.www.cheatsheet.com
Comments / 0