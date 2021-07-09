‘The Vampire Diaries’ Season 9: The Cast Weighs in on a Reboot

Since the franchise is named ‘Vampire’ it certainly will have a whole lot of powerful vampires but who amongst them will top the list?. The Vampire Diaries has been a fan favorite show ever since its release and fans have always loved all its characters (even villains are highly appreciated). The show lasted for a wholesome of 8 seasons and fans were always swayed away by what all it offered and therefore fans couldn’t help but wonder who amongst these were the most powerful of them all. The show going after its name had a lot of vampires and they always were fighting amongst one another, plotting or deceiving one another. The twist and tricks always left fans wondering what more could there be?