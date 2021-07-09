Playchella Brings Pride, Art & Community to Deerfield, KS—This Saturday

This week on High Plains Morning, I had the privilege of speaking to Brett Crandall of Deerfield, Kansas. He’s an actor, puppeteer, arts advocate, and community builder who’s heading up 2nd Annual Playchella event, an all-ages LGBTQIA+ Pride arts festival. It takes place tomorrow, July 10th, in Deerfield, KS from 8a to 5p. The idea for the fest all started in 2019, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City. Brett thought about the impact a festival like this might have in his small-town home in southwest Kansas. Hear our full interview on the link above, and click here to learn more about the event.