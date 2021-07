It’s ironic that the activity promising the most freedom on the road carries with it the greatest potential to lose it. According to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, motorcycles account for only 3% of all registered vehicles in Washington state; however, they’re involved in 15% of the total traffic fatalities. In 75% of motorcyclist-involved crashes, the rider is at fault, according to the Department of Licensing. The two top factors in motorcycle crashes are impairment (59%) and speeding (44%). In more than nine out of 10 of those crashes it’s the motorcyclist who’s impaired or speeding.