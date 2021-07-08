Cancel
Billings, MT

Some Billings Drivers Struggling with Back-In Angle Parking

By Johnny V
Montana Talks
Montana Talks
 13 days ago
Motorists in downtown Billings are adjusting to the change of one-way to two-way streets on N. 29th and N. 30th Street, and while that's been a challenge, the real issue drivers seem to have is the new way to park on these streets. The two-way traffic conversion has been completed...

Montana Talks

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
ABOUT

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com
