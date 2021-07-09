‘Loki’ Fan Theory Suggests Mobius Is a Thor Variant

How many people were confused/angry/saddened by the fact that Vision, Tommy, and Billy couldn’t exist outside of Wanda’s hex in WandaVision? The answer probably varies from person to person, but the confusion that came during the post-credit scene when Wanda was studying the Darkhold and heard her sons call out to her is part of what’s sparked a theory that might connect WandaVision to the Loki series in a roundabout kind of way. The theory that the TVA is holding Billy and Tommy as variants, which they are to be certain since they didn’t belong to the Sacred Timeline along with so many others, is easily strengthened by Sylvie’s presence in the Loki series since we were shown her abduction. But the theory also goes into the idea that since Wanda’s kids are so powerful there’s a reason why they would be able to call out to her across the multiverse, meaning that they’re potentially more dangerous than many variants if they can use their abilities within the TVA. Much of this is becoming more than a little confusing as the timelines and the multiverse and the different abilities and power levels are being thrust into the mix together, but it’s also becoming much more intriguing.