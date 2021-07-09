Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Loki’ Fan Theory Suggests Mobius Is a Thor Variant

By Kelli Boyle
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Loki Episode 4 revealed every TVA employee is a variant, including Agent Mobius. Given his obsession with learning about and tracking down Lokis, fans have wondered if Mobius could be a Loki himself. There are also those who think Loki and Mobius have feelings for each other. But one fan thinks there’s another explanation for why the two have such a quickly close bond: they’re brothers from another dimension. Could Mobius be a Thor variant?

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
66K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lady Thor#Loki Fan Theory#Loki Episode 4#Tva#Void#Loki Episode 5#Kid Loki#Mjolnir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Comics
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Reddit
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Loki Finale Hints That It Happened At The Exact Same Time As WandaVision

Fans are still trying to wrap their heads around the events of the Loki finale, which set the stage for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to explode into chaos. Sylvie’s decision to stab Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror variant may well prove to be a hugely unwise one, with the branching timelines already causing chaos and confusion for Tom Hiddleston’s trickster.
The Independent

Loki fan theory claims Tom Hiddleston will be replaced in main MCU timeline

Fans of the Disney Plus series Loki have theorised that the show is setting up a major change for the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward.Loki sees Tom Hiddleston reprise the role of the Asgardian god of mischief Loki, and is set after the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. With the MCU’s “main” version of Loki having been killed during 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, the character Hiddleston plays in Loki is in fact a variant, who runs afoul of the interdimensional timeline police, known as the TVA.Spoilers follow for Loki on Disney Plus...The first four episodes of Loki have seen...
piratesandprincesses.net

Why Loki Needs Mobius (Spoiler-Free Opinion)

“Loki, I’ve studied almost every moment of your entire life. You’ve literally stabbed people in the back, like, fifty times.”. A high ranking analyst/investigator with the Time Variance Authority (TVA) with a yearning for jet skis, Agent Mobius M. Mobius is the best newest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He is the Yin to Loki’s Yang and the chocolate to Loki’s peanut butter. His presence in Loki – the series – pushes Loki to a new place of both humility and trust.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Shang-Chi made Loki’s great dream come true for Mobius

Simu Liu, protagonist of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, shared a post in which he is shown making Loki’s Mobius dream come true. This note contains SPOILERS. The fourth chapter of the series of Loki and there were many mixed feelings in the audience. The fragment was marked by shocking scenes, which make everyone wonder what the fate of the show will be. In addition, the development of the characters was deepened, so that the viewers generated new links. Now the only reason that many have to see what happens is not the god of deception, but others.
TV Seriesallears.net

The 5 Most Shocking ‘Loki’ Fan Theories from Episode 4!

Sooo, Marvel REALLY did just go there with some major plot reveals and wild twists in the latest episode of Loki!. And, if you haven’t watched it, you’re going to want to stop what you’re doing now to find out everything that happened in episode 4. But, if you’re ready to do a deep dive on Loki, these are the 5 biggest theories you need to know from this past week’s episode!
TV SeriesTVOvermind

One Theory that Connects WandaVision to Loki

How many people were confused/angry/saddened by the fact that Vision, Tommy, and Billy couldn’t exist outside of Wanda’s hex in WandaVision? The answer probably varies from person to person, but the confusion that came during the post-credit scene when Wanda was studying the Darkhold and heard her sons call out to her is part of what’s sparked a theory that might connect WandaVision to the Loki series in a roundabout kind of way. The theory that the TVA is holding Billy and Tommy as variants, which they are to be certain since they didn’t belong to the Sacred Timeline along with so many others, is easily strengthened by Sylvie’s presence in the Loki series since we were shown her abduction. But the theory also goes into the idea that since Wanda’s kids are so powerful there’s a reason why they would be able to call out to her across the multiverse, meaning that they’re potentially more dangerous than many variants if they can use their abilities within the TVA. Much of this is becoming more than a little confusing as the timelines and the multiverse and the different abilities and power levels are being thrust into the mix together, but it’s also becoming much more intriguing.
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Channels Loki’s Mobius in New Photos

Simu Liu will soon be seen starring in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which recently released a new trailer. Liu has made it clear time and time again that he's a big fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has posted a lot about the recent Disney+ series since they began earlier this year. In Liu's latest Twitter posts, he pays a hilarious tribute to Loki's Mobius M. Mobius, the character played by Owen Wilson. In the show's second episode, Mobius revealed his dream of riding a jet ski, which delighted fans, and Liu's recent outing on some jet skis would certainly make Mobius jealous.
epicstream.com

Did Loki Steal This Plot Point From Thor: Ragnarok?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Warning! This article may contain spoilers for Loki. Read at your own risk!. In Loki Episode 5, Journey Into Mystery, we get to see what really happened to Loki after being pruned, same as to Mobius, and all the others who had been eliminated by the Time Variance Authority who did not conform with the sacred timeline as written. However, it has a familiar touch to it, so, did Loki steal the plot point of the wasteland from Thor: Ragnarok?
wegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Star Jokes About Loki’s Mobius Being Obsessed With Jet Skis

A great deal of actors don’t tend to watch their own projects once they’ve finished working on them, so you’ve got to love the way the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe keep up to date with the latest happenings in the franchise. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings lead Simu Liu is the latest to reveal his fandom, after poking fun at Loki fan favorite Mobius M. Mobius’ obsession with jet skis.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Loki introduces its first Thor Variant in a well-hidden Easter egg

We’ve had Loki Variants up to our eyeballs. MCU Loki, Sylvie, Richard E. Grant’s Classic Loki, Boastful Loki, Alligator Loki – and even President Loki. It only stands to reason that The God of Mischief’s half-brother gets in on the fun. The latest episode of the Disney Plus series has certainly delivered in that regard with a Thor Variant that has to be seen to be believed.
ComicBook

That Mobius and Loki Hug Has Marvel Fans In Awe

The penultimate episode of Loki, "Journey Into Mystery," is now streaming on Disney+ and featured everything from a bunch of new Loki Variants to exciting easter eggs and fans are loving every second. There have been tons of moments that are getting a lot of attention on social media today, including fans sharing a lot of love for Alligator Loki and praising Richard E. Grant's performance as Classic Loki. However, there was one especially emotional moment between Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) that people can't stop talking about online. Warning: Loki Episode 5 Spoilers Ahead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy