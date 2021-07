LA SPECIAL SESSION ?— Louisiana Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards has rejected 28 bills from the regular session, and struck out a handful of legislative pet projects from budget bills. And so ballots have gone out for Louisiana lawmakers to decide whether to hold a historic veto override session. Heavy pressure is pouring in from outside groups trying to sway that decision, and a heated debate is taking shape on social media sites. The Louisiana Constitution calls for a veto session to be automatically scheduled when a governor jettisons legislation. However, a majority vote of either the House or Senate can stop that. But Republican legislative leaders support a veto session. Ballots from lawmakers are due July 15th.