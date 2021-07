Over 8.5 Runs (-120) The Houston Astros open the second half currently sitting atop the AL West standings at 55-36. The Astros are the second-most likely team to win the World Series, just behind the defending champs. They are nine games over .500 and have a +2.10 average run differential in road games, thanks to their league-leading offensive production. Jose Altuve will have more weight on his shoulders with Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman on the 10-day IL. Look for Houston to continue their uber-aggressive approach as they have been the most dominant team in baseball over the past couple of months.