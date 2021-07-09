Cancel
Emmet County, MI

Grant to fund shoreline stabilization project at Camp Petosega

Petoskey News-Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALANSON — Camp Petosega will receive about 1,000 feet worth of bioengineered shoreline improvements early next year to combat erosion issues. The project at the Emmet County park near Alanson, slated for spring 2022, is being funded through a grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and being headed up by Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council. The Emmet County Parks and Recreation Department consulted with the watershed council over the course of the past year before they submitted an application to the state in November for a grant through EGLE’s non point source program.

www.petoskeynews.com

