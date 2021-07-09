Cancel
World

Three Countries Account For 70 Percent Of EU Charging Stations

By Dustin Wheelen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor metropolitan areas in European countries like France, Spain, and Italy have already implemented low emissions zones to curb pollution. Some already have future diesel and gas-powered vehicle plans in place as well. Despite extensive legislation on the matter, electric vehicle infrastructure is much further behind. Now, a European Association of Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA) study highlights the electric charging stations disparity among European Union countries.

