Three Countries Account For 70 Percent Of EU Charging Stations

If you want to charge your electric car, you will find it the quickest in Bavaria: with currently 8,412 charging points, the Free State has the most charging stations nationwide. This has been determined by the Federal Association of Energy and Water Management. That is 30 percent more than in April last year. In addition, with 89 charging points per 100,000 inhabitants, Munich is the city with the best range of public charging stations, ahead of Stuttgart and Essen.