Yamaha Announces Updates To 2022 Off-Road Lineup
2021 was another successful year for the Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Supercross team. While Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart, and Dylan Ferrandis finished fifth, sixth, and seventh (respectively) in the AMA 450SX standings, Colt Nichols topped the 250SX East field and Justin Cooper won the 250SX West crown. On the heels of the Supercross season, Team Blue went back to work, revising its off-road range based on the data collected in 2021.www.rideapart.com
