Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Euro Higher As European Shares Rise Amid Uptick In Treasury Yields

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 8 days ago

The euro advanced its most major counterparts in the European session on Friday amid risk appetite, as U.S. treasury yields climbed and China’s central bank slashed the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 50 basis points. The recovery in treasury yields helped ease some of the concerns about the pace...

forextv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Treasury Department#Currency#Rrr#Pboc#European Central Bank#Pepp#Aussie#Instaforex Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Euro
Country
China
Related
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Rise Ahead of Inflation Data Update

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is due to release the June consumer price index at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Auctions are due to be held on Tuesday for $34 billion of 52-week bills, $35 billion of 42-day bills and $24 billion of 30-year bonds. U.S. Treasury yields rose...
StocksInternational Business Times

European, US Stocks Fall On Chinese Data, Fed Comments

Stock markets were weaker Thursday as traders mulled mixed economic data and the odds that inflation and Covid could be with us for a while. European indices were around 1.0 percent lower as trading ended, while the Dow Jones index was essentially unchanged in midday exchanges. In Tokyo, the Nikkei...
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Dip, Continuing Their Three-Month Slide

U.S. Treasury yields continued to fall Thursday, following a dovish message on monetary policy from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in the previous session. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 6 basis points to 1.296% at 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 6 basis points to 1.923%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point equals 0.01%.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone inflation easing confirmed, trade surplus dips

BRUSSELS, July 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation slowed in June after a steady acceleration in the first months of 2021, official data confirmed on Friday, while the bloc's trade surplus shrank in May due to a decline of exports. European Union's statistics office Eurostat said consumer prices in the...
StocksUS News and World Report

European Shares Inch Higher as Travel Stocks Rebound

(Reuters) - European stocks rose on Friday as travel stocks rebounded after posting sharp losses this week, while a batch of upbeat earnings reports overshadowed concerns about rising cases of Delta variant in the continent. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1%. Still, the index was on course end the...
Businessinvezz.com

USD/JPY forecast after the dovish BOJ interest rate decision

The USD/JPY tilted upwards after the latest BOJ interest rate decision. The bank left its interest rate and QE policies unchanged. It also provided more colour on its climate change policies. The Japanese yen (USD/JPY) retreated on Friday after the relatively dovish monetary statement by the Bank of Japan (BOJ)....
WorldFXStreet.com

BOJ stands pat in July, downgrades FY 2021/22 growth outlook

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its monetary policy settings unchanged following the conclusion of its two-day monetary policy review meeting on Friday. The central bank kept the benchmark policy rate on hold at -10bps while maintaining its pledge to buy J-REITS at an annual pace of up to JPY180 bln.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Treasury yields stage U-turn to mark third consecutive rise

U.S. yields for government debt turn higher Tuesday afternoon, with yields levitating after holding lower for much of the session, following a report for June that shows that consumer prices rose at the largest annual rate since 2008. The rise highlights supply-chain bottlenecks and spiking demand in the economic recovery phase from COVID-19.
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stock Futures Mixed; Eurozone Inflation Due

Investing.com - European stock markets are seen opening mixed Friday, stabilizing after the previous session’s sharp losses ahead of the release of Eurozone inflation data for June. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.1% lower, CAC 40 futures in France dropped 0.1%, while...
Businessactionforex.com

BoE In Pole Position Amongst G4 Central Banks

Higher UK CPI readings, a solid jobs report, and hawkish shifts by Bank of England members Ramsden and Saunders. Yet sterling gains remain very modest this week. GBP/USD fails to regain the (technically minor) 1.39 resistance. EUR/GBP remains stuck in the lower half of the 0.8471/0.8731 sideways range in place since March but didn’t go for a test sub 0.85 yet. Are investors fearful for a surprise on the euro side of the story at next week’s hyped ECB meeting? Hard to tell since dovish stakes have been building after a series of Lagarde interviews. In any case, we think sterling will get momentum going into the August 5 BoE meeting which features an updated monetary policy report and could well be talking about a rate hike next year. Short-term UK money markets discount a first (15 bps) hike to 0.25% by the end of Q1 with an additional 25 bps in the cards by the end of 2022. It would put the BoE in pole position amongst G4 central banks. The UK 2-yr yield (+6.3 bps) closed at its highest level since March last year, testing 0.15% resistance. The long end of the UK curve rose as well, adding around 4 bps and resulting in a significant underperformance of UK Gilts compared to US Treasuries or German Bunds. Next week’s key things to watch for UK investors are a speech by BoE Haskel on scarring (on Monday), June UK retail sales, and July UK PMI’s (both on Friday).
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Down, but Set for Weekly Gain, as COVID-19 Worries Bite

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Friday morning in Asia. However, the greenback is set for its best weekly gain in about a month as ongoing investor worries about a quicker-than-expected U.S. interest rate hike and by rising COVID-19 infections capped losses. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the...
Businesshot96.com

ECB policymakers set for showdown on policy path

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers are set for a showdown next week as they chart a new policy path amid growing fears of a third wave of coronavirus infections. The guidance update is made necessary by the ECB’s new strategy, which says the central bank should let inflation...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 3-Euro zone bond yields fell ahead of next week's ECB meeting

July 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Friday as concerns about the pandemic dampened risk sentiment while markets sought direction ahead of next week’s European Central Bank meeting. In the absence of major euro area data releases on Friday, and with ECB policymakers entering their silent...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Most JGB yields rise; traders shrug off BOJ growth forecast

TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Yields on most Japanese government bonds rose from multi-month lows on Friday, while investors appeared to have shrugged off Bank of Japan’s decision to leave stimulus settings unchanged. The central bank cut this fiscal year’s growth forecast on Friday, but maintained its view the economy...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY sticks to modest intraday gains around 110.00 mark

USD/JPY gained some traction after the BoJ lowered its growth forecast for the current fiscal. Rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD and remained supportive of the modest uptick. COVID-19 jitters continued lending some support to the safe-haven JPY and capped the upside. The USD/JPY pair held on to its...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Eyes on the ECB and fresh clues on monetary policy

Central bankers repeat their conservative messages as the crisis is far from over. Soaring inflation in the US overshadowed tepid macroeconomic data. EUR/USD is technically bearish and could pierce the 1.1700 threshold. The American dollar edged higher in the second week of July, with EUR/USD settling at around 1.1800 after...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields rise as retail sales unexpectedly rise in June

(Recasts with U.S. retail sales, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose from one-week lows on Friday after data showed that U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in June, though doubts about the strength of the economic recovery and dovish Federal Reserve policy were seen as likely keep a cap on yields in the near-term. Demand for goods remained strong even as spending is shifting back to services, bolstering expectations that economic growth accelerated in the second quarter. Retail sales rebounded 0.6% last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Data for May was revised down to show sales falling 1.7% instead of declining 1.3% as previously reported. The data was “a little better,” said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. However, yields are holding near last week’s lows and “we’re sort of just sitting nowhere now.” Yields have dropped since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday and Thursday pledged "powerful support" to complete the U.S. economic recovery, and indicated that he sees no need to rush the withdrawal of support from the economy because of a recent jump in inflation. “I think most people expected higher yields at this point, just given the economy’s reopening … but Powell’s fairly dovish, so it’s really hard to. It doesn’t feel like it's ready to really go back to the year-to-date high yields,” Lederer said. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up three basis points on the day at 1.331%. They are holding just above five-month lows of 1.250% reached last week and are down from 1.776% in March. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes steepened on basis point to 108 basis points. The yield curve has flattened in recent weeks as investors prepare for the economic boom from business reopenings to fade, and on concerns that eventual Fed tightening will dampen inflation and slow growth. That said, some analysts say that long-dated yields may be too low relative to expected growth. “The current level of Treasury yields imply a relatively pessimistic growth outlook: the current level of yields would be justified if we lowered our growth forecasts by nearly 3%-pts, implying just 0.5% real growth over the next year,” analysts at JPMorgan said in a report late on Thursday. “We think these concerns are overstated, but other recent episodes indicate this gap is unlikely to close quickly,” they said. July 16 Friday 9:08AM New York / 1308 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-197/256 0.2437 0.019 Three-year note 99-192/256 0.4593 0.026 Five-year note 100-70/256 0.8185 0.044 Seven-year note 100-246/256 1.1059 0.038 10-year note 102-180/256 1.3305 0.033 20-year bond 106-28/256 1.8793 0.035 30-year bond 109-136/256 1.9518 0.033 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.75 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.75 -0.25 spread (Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Comments / 0

Community Policy