U.S. sending FBI, DHS law enforcement to Haiti -White House

Several people behind the shocking execution of Haiti’s president had previously served as informants for U.S. law enforcement agencies—including one man who was an informant for the Drug Enforcement Administration, CNN reports. “At times, one of the suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was a confidential source to the DEA,” the DEA told the outlet. “Following the assassination of President Moïse, the suspect reached out to his contacts at the DEA. A DEA official assigned to Haiti urged the suspect to surrender to local authorities and, along with a U.S. State Department official, provided information to the Haitian government that assisted in the surrender and arrest of the suspect and one other individual.” The Haitian ambassador to the United States has said video obtained by the government showed that some of the gunmen had yelled “DEA operation” when they showed up at Moïse’s property. The DEA told CNN that the assassins were not “operating on behalf of the DEA.”