El Dorado's City Commission approves Revenue Neutral Rate, Land Bank Consent, PBL lease agreement
El Dorado - The City Commission met on Tuesday, July 6, and have approved three agenda items and requested further information regarding underground utilities. On July 2, the Pecos League, an independent baseball league, announced the Salina Stockade will playing the remaining of their home games at McDonald Stadium in El Dorado. The Commission approved the lease agreement with the league to complete two weeks of its season at the stadium.www.butlercountytimesgazette.com
