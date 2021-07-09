Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Dorado, KS

El Dorado's City Commission approves Revenue Neutral Rate, Land Bank Consent, PBL lease agreement

butlercountytimesgazette.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Dorado - The City Commission met on Tuesday, July 6, and have approved three agenda items and requested further information regarding underground utilities. On July 2, the Pecos League, an independent baseball league, announced the Salina Stockade will playing the remaining of their home games at McDonald Stadium in El Dorado. The Commission approved the lease agreement with the league to complete two weeks of its season at the stadium.

www.butlercountytimesgazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
El Dorado, KS
Government
City
El Dorado, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbl#Lease Agreement#Land Bank Consent#Pbl#The Pecos League#The Salina Stockade#The City Clerk#The County Clerk#American#Evergy#At T#The City Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
CNN

3 Texas House Democrats test positive for Covid-19 in Washington, DC

Washington, DC (CNN) — Three Texas state House Democrats who traveled to Washington, DC, this week have tested positive for Covid-19, The Texas House Democratic Caucus said in a statement Saturday. The lawmakers are part of the group that left Texas, flying from Austin to Washington to break the state...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Biz Markie, a hip-hop staple known for his beatboxing prowess, turntable mastery and the 1989 classic “Just a Friend,” has died. He was 57. Markie’s representative, Jenni Izumi, said the rapper-DJ died peacefully Friday evening with his wife by his side. The cause of death has not been released.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

A chemical leak at a Houston-area water park left dozens suffering from minor skin irritation and respiratory issues Saturday, authorities said. Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted. Thirty-nine others refused ambulance care.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy