Scientists solve 40-year mystery over Jupiter's X-ray aurora

EurekAlert
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA research team co-led by UCL (University College London) has solved a decades-old mystery as to how Jupiter produces a spectacular burst of X-rays every few minutes. The X-rays are part of Jupiter's aurora - bursts of visible and invisible light that occur when charged particles interact with the planet's atmosphere. A similar phenomenon occurs on Earth, creating the northern lights, but Jupiter's is much more powerful, releasing hundreds of gigawatts of energy, enough to briefly power all of human civilisation*.

www.eurekalert.org

#Space Science#Space Environment#By Jupiter#European Space Agency#Science Advances#Xmm Newton#Stfc#Royal Society
