CD Project RED, creators of video games based on The Witcher, have reiterated that the next gen patch they have been working on for a long time to PC, PS5 Y Xbox Series X|S with graphics and performance improvements, will be available this year 2021. This has been announced through their official channels, also sharing a first look at the new cover art of this improved version and is known as Complete Edition. And as if that weren’t enough, they advance news in the form of new DLCs based on the Netflix series The Witcher.