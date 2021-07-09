Mom, Son Overcome Obstacles During COVID-19 to Graduate at the Same Time

It was a promise between a mom and son that would prove to be much harder to keep than either could ever imagine. In the fall of 2017, Emily Barr made a deal with her son Maren (who goes by Michael), that’d they’d graduate together in the spring of 2021 and celebrate with a party. In four years, Michael would earn his high school diploma from East High School in Denver, while she would earn a PhD with a concentration in Caring Science from the University of Colorado College of Nursing. While it seemed like a reasonable goal, life events would try to knock them off course and make them fail.