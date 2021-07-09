Cancel
Approximately 60,000 Victims Have Come Forward Alleging Abuse By The Boy Scouts—Let's Talk

Cover picture for the article

From the most recent COVID-19 stats to the upcoming holiday, last week’s news cycle featured a lot of the same old, same old. Of course, it’s constantly changing and shifting based on who said what, or what moron decided to engage in a public display of jackassery. So how does the heartbreaking news about approximately 60,000 victims of sexual abuse finally reaching a settlement with Boy Scouts of America (BSA) seem to be only a minor blip on the radar? Let’s go ahead and fix that shit right now and talk about it.

