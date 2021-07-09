Gretchen Castle, M.Ed.
For nine years, I served as the General Secretary of Friends World Committee for Consultation, the Quaker world office, in London. In addition to traveling among Quakers and serving on QUNO in New York and Geneva, I participated in the Christian World Communions Annual Meeting of the General Secretaries, where I served as the first woman chair and the first Quaker chair. As part of the Christian World Communions, I attended the inauguration of Pope Francis in Rome in 2013.earlham.edu
