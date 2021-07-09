Mexican Chocolate Pops

Get your chocolate fix fast with this warm and gooey chocolate chip cookie in a mug. No need to turn on the oven!. I know I share a lot of “cheffy” recipes on this site, but I love simple, kid-friendly recipes, like this warm and gooey chocolate chip cookie in a mug, too. The “cookie” takes just a few minutes to prepare and 45 seconds to bake in the microwave, and the ingredients are always on hand in my kitchen. What’s more, the recipe makes just a single serving, so I can make one for the kids or get my chocolate fix without making a whole batch of cookies (or having temptation in the house!). I use an 8-ounce mug for this recipe; you can use a larger mug, although the cookie won’t be quite as cute, but I don’t recommend going any smaller or the dough won’t have to space to rise.