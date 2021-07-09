Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Memory Bank: Relaxing on the steps at Crispus Attucks

By Markus Miller
Ibj.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of students talk and read in front of an entrance to Crispus Attucks High School in this photo from the 1939 edition of the school’s yearbook. The school, at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and West 12th streets, just northwest of downtown, opened in 1927 as a segregated high school for the community’s Black population and remained so into the early 1970s. Due to declining enrollment, the school transitioned to a junior high school and middle school in the 1980s and 1990s, before Indianapolis Public Schools announced its return as a high school in 2006. The school boasts several notable alumni, including Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Oscar Robertson.

www.ibj.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Crispus Attucks
Person
Oscar Robertson
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior High School#Memory Bank#Basketball Hall Of Fame#Images Indianahistory Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Posted by
CNN

3 Texas House Democrats test positive for Covid-19 in Washington, DC

Washington, DC (CNN) — Three Texas state House Democrats who traveled to Washington, DC, this week have tested positive for Covid-19, The Texas House Democratic Caucus said in a statement Saturday. The lawmakers are part of the group that left Texas, flying from Austin to Washington to break the state...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from disastrous flooding in Western Europe rose above 150 on Saturday as rescue workers toiled to clear up the devastation revealed by receding water and prevent further damage. Police said that more than 90 people are now known to have died in western Germany’s...
Posted by
The Hill

Facebook pushes back against White House criticism, says it's 'looking for scapegoats'

Facebook has levied additional criticism against President Biden and top administration officials over remarks that social media companies are not doing enough to combat coronavirus vaccine misinformation, accusing the White House of “looking for scapegoats for missing their vaccine goals.”. The public fight between the administration and social media companies...
Posted by
Reuters

Czech Olympic team staff member tests positive for COVID-19

PRAGUE, July 17 (Reuters) - A Czech Olympic team staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo on a charter flight from Prague, Czech Olympic officials said on Saturday, adding that all the athletes were fine and in the Olympic Village. The staff member -- who had...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

A chemical leak at a Houston-area water park left dozens suffering from minor skin irritation and respiratory issues Saturday, authorities said. Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted. Thirty-nine others refused ambulance care.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy