UNCOVERING HIDDEN DRIVERS OF DISEASE

By Dr Quezada Ruiz, Genentech, USA
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Ang-2 outcompetes Ang-1 to successfully bind with the Tie2 receptor, it both drives disease by enhancing inflammation, and amplifying the effects of VEGF. Discover more @ thehiddenpredator.com. Explore the eye-opening breakthroughs that revealed some of nature's most elusive mechanisms of disease. Diseases are complex multifactorial processes with "hidden" pathways....

Related
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Researchers Uncover New Driver in High-Risk Neuroblastoma

High-risk neuroblastoma is an aggressive childhood cancer with poor treatment outcomes, and less than 50% of children survive for five years. A new study by researchers in the Feng lab at Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM), in collaboration with scientists in the Simon lab at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn), reveals why high-risk neuroblastoma is so aggressive and a potential therapeutic approach to treat patients.
CancerMedicalXpress

'Suffocating' cancer: Improved melanoma immunotherapy

Hypoxia, or the inadequate oxygenation of a tissue, is a condition occurring frequently in all solid tumors such as melanoma skin cancer. Melanoma cells are not only able to survive oxygen deprivation, but also to use it to their own advantage by hijacking the anti-tumor immune response and developing resistance mechanisms to conventional anti-cancer therapies. A key gene responsible for cancer cell adaptation to hypoxia is HIF-1α (Hypoxia Inducible Factor-1 alpha).
Diseases & Treatmentsophthalmologytimes.com

OCT may have role in treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1

The Gilbert Family Foundation is collaborating with the Children’s Oncology Group and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to validate a tool to measure progressive vision loss. The Gilbert Family Foundation (GFF) announced the launch of a clinical study that aims to validate optical coherence tomography (OCT) as a tool to objectively...
ScienceNature.com

Uncovering adagrasib resistance

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. The novel KRASG12C-specific inhibitors sotorasib and adagrasib are emerging as promising targeted therapies for patients with KRASG12C-mutant cancers, in particular non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Now, new data provide insight on the diverse mechanisms underlying resistance to adagrasib.
HealthMedicalXpress

An astounding find reveals a rare cause of epilepsy

Researchers at The University of Queensland, working to gain a better understanding of how brain cells work, have discovered the underlying mechanism of a rare genetic mutation that can cause epilepsy. Dr. Victor Anggono from UQ's Queensland Brain Institute said his team made the ground-breaking findings while researching nerve cell...
Boston, MAEurekAlert

Researchers discover how cancer cells that spread to lymph nodes avoid immune destruction

BOSTON - Lymph nodes are critical to the body's immune response against tumors but paradoxically, cancer cells that spread, or metastasize, to lymph nodes can often avoid being eliminated by immune cells. Recent experiments by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Boston University School of Medicine provide insights on the details behind this immune evasion, which could help scientists develop strategies to overcome it. The findings are published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
Medical ScienceNewswise

Chemists Found an Effective Remedy For "Aged" Brain Diseases

Newswise — Russian scientists have synthesized chemical compounds that can stop the degeneration of neurons in Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other severe brain pathologies. These substances can provide a breakthrough in the treatment of neurodegenerative pathologies. New molecules of pyrrolyl- and indolylazine classes activate intracellular mechanisms to combat one of the main causes of "aged" brain diseases - an excess of so-called amyloid structures that accumulate in the human brain with age. The essence of the study was published in the European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. Experts from the Institute of Cytology of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Institute of Organic Synthesis of the Ural Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the Ural Federal University (UrFU) took part in the study.
Cancermegadoctornews.com

Simple urine test may help early detection of brain tumors

Newswise — A recent study by Nagoya University researchers revealed that microRNAs in urine could be a promising biomarker to diagnose brain tumors. Their findings, published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, have indicated that regular urine tests could help early detection and treatment of brain tumors, possibly leading to improved patient survival.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Mouse Study Reveals Rare Genetic Disorder May Be Improved by Hypertension Drug

Neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) is a hereditary condition most commonly associated with bilateral vestibular schwannomas (VS), also known as acoustic neuromas. These are benign tumors that occur on the nerves for balance and hearing leading to the inner ear. Although these tumors are benign, they can cause hearing and balance problems. People with NF2 also have an increased risk of other tumors of the nervous system. Now, a mouse study by scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Massachusetts Eye and Ear reveals that the blood pressure drug losartan may benefit patients with NF2.
Saint Louis, MOstudyfinds.org

Drugs targeting the biological clock may help treat Alzheimer’s disease

ST. LOUIS — Regular sleep disruptions take a toll on the body’s circadian rhythm, a key part of our biological clock that regulates the sleep-wake cycle in individuals. A study by researchers at Washington University shows that a protein produced by circadian rhythm genes is linked to Alzheimer’s disease. Scientists believe that the debilitating disease could thus be treated with a drug that targets the body clock.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Autoimmune disease

When the body becomes the target of its own defensive arsenal, medicine must step in. You have full access to this article via your institution. The complex network of cells and proteins that make up our immune system is an invaluable ally. Foreign invaders that would do us harm, such as viruses, are subject to intense assault by immune cells to keep us safe. Sometimes, however, this powerful defensive armoury turns against us. Immune attack against healthy tissues, known as autoimmunity, is thought to play a part in more than 80 different diseases, including type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis and lupus. Tens of millions of people are affected by these chronic disorders in the United States alone, and although it is often possible to manage the debilitating symptoms, they cannot typically be cured. But researchers are getting closer to working out how to bring the immune system back on side.
CancerNews-Medical.net

T cells can be engineered to fight tumors without succumbing to exhaustion

Fighting a tumor is a marathon, not a sprint. For cancer-fighting T cells, the race is sometimes just too long, and the T cells quit fighting. Researchers even have a name for this phenomenon: T cell exhaustion. In a new Nature Immunology study, researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology...
CancerPhys.org

Osmium activation in cancer cells

Cancer is a complex disease, and as such, there is no single way to tackle it. While cancer treatments are evolving toward personalized procedures, in most cases, standard chemotherapy treatments are still required. In chemotherapy, platinum drugs such as cisplatin (approved 42 years ago by FDA) are used, killing both cancerous and healthy cells and causing unwanted sided effects. In this regard, there is plenty of room for improvement for clinical treatments.
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

180 Life Sciences Expands Scientific Fibrosis Platform With Collagen VI As A Driver And Disease Biomarker In Human Fibrosis Published In The FEBS Journal

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) ("180 Life Sciences" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, announced today that "Collagen VI as a driver and disease biomarker in human fibrosis" has been published in the FEBS Journal as part of their State-of-the-Art Review series.
Medical & BiotechMedicalXpress

New treatment options for the deadliest of cancers

A new way to target a mutant protein which can cause the deadliest of cancers in humans has been uncovered by scientists at the University of Leeds.The mutated form of the RAS protein has been referred to as the "Death Star" because of its ability to resist treatments and is found in 96% of pancreatic cancers and 54% of colorectal cancers.
Cancerophthalmologytimes.com

CRISPR-Cas13b prevents SARS-CoV-2 transmission in laboratory study

Australian researchers reported investigating the potential use of CRISPR, the gene-editing technology, to stop SARS-CoV-2 virus transmission in infected human cells. Australian researchers are investigating the potential use of CRISPR, the gene-editing technology, to stop SARS-CoV-2 virus transmission in infected human cells, with the hope that this may result in development of treatments for COVID-19.
CancerMedicalXpress

Cancerous tumors: How likely are they to metastasize?

An aggressive type of cancer has provided a team of researchers supported by the Swiss National Science Foundation with an answer to the question of which tumor cells are at risk of spreading. Cancer treatment is sometimes complicated by the heterogeneity of the cells that form the tumor mass. The...
CancerScience Daily

Why identical mutations cause different types of cancer

German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) Why do alterations of certain genes cause cancer only in specific organs of the human body? Scientists at the German Cancer Consortium (DKTK), the Technical University of Munich (TUM), and the University Medical Center Göttingen have now demonstrated that cells originating from different organs are differentially susceptible to activating mutations in cancer drivers: The same mutation in precursor cells of the pancreas or the bile duct leads to fundamental different outcomes. The team discovered for the first time that tissue specific genetic interactions are responsible for the differential susceptibility of the biliary and the pancreatic epithelium towards transformation by oncogenes. The new findings could guide more precise therapeutic decision making in the future.

