Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Check-In: Ask Me Another Ends In September

By Heard on Ask Me Another
NPR
 9 days ago

Host Ophira Eisenberg and Jonathan Coulton announce some sad news: NPR is ending production of Ask Me Another. There are still new shows to come through September, so stay tuned. Heard on Fenway Bark And The Litter Box Disco.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Coulton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
AnimalsNPR

Real Or Fake Chia Pet

EKPERIGIN: (Laughter). EISENBERG: OK. So as you know, a Chia Pet is a terra cotta figurine that is used to sprout chia seeds to give it sort of hair. They come in all fun shapes, and there's celebrities. There are pop culture characters. There's landmarks, etc. So this is called Real or Fake Chia Pet. We're going to give you a Chia Pet. You just tell us if it's real or something we made up. It's a speed round, so you'll answer eight in a row. And you'll have to be very quick because we're going to put an amount of time on the clock.
TV & VideosPosted by
WITF

Farewell to Ask Me Another

In June NPR announced that Ask Me Another would be ending production heading into early fall. Ask Me Another the weekly quiz and trivia program which has been on WITF’s schedule following Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me Saturdays at 11. It first appeared in our schedule back in 2015 to air Sunday afternoon’s replacing Whad’ Ya Know. Eventually it made it to the Saturday spot to cap off the morning line up four years ago when Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me moved up an hour to 10am replacing Car Talk.
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Did Biz Markie have a stroke?

RUMORS surged on social media claiming that rapper Biz Markie had passed away on July 1, 2021. Contrary to reports, the rapper is still alive, as confirmed by his family. New York rapper Biz Markie, 57, suffered a stroke and was "in a hospice with significant brain damage," according to reports.
RelationshipsPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Kasie Hunt’s husband?

POLITICAL correspondent Kasie Hunt made a shocking announcement. On Friday July 16, 2021, Hunt announced she leaving her position as Capitol Hill correspondent at MSNBC. When Hunt is not covering political news, she is at home with her husband Matthew Mario Rivera. Better known as Matt Rivera, he is a...
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

Biz Markie Is Still Alive, Manager Confirms Amid Death Rumors on Social Media

Rumors spread on social media tonight that New York rap icon Biz Markie had died, but those rumors are not true. Biz Markie is still alive and under medical care, his manager Jenni Izumi confirmed in a statement. Many people, including prominent artists like Pharrell and Talib Kweli, shared their reactions as Biz Markie trended on Twitter in the early hours of this morning.
MusicThe Guardian

Biz Markie obituary

Biz Markie, who has died aged 57 after suffering from diabetes, earned himself the nickname of “Clown Prince of Rap” for the way he preferred humour and tunefulness to the guns and gangs scattered through the lyrics of more menacing, gangsta-style rappers. He was a fan of the comedians Benny Hill and Richard Pryor, and admitted that “I’d rather have a smile than to be serious.” His biggest hit, Just a Friend (1989), was a rueful tale of his efforts to persuade a girl that “you’ve got what I need!”, only to find his progress blocked by another guy she claimed was “just a friend”.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

50 Cent: ‘Too rich? There’s no such thing’

When 50 Cent came off his first major headline tour, he had 38 million dollars sitting in his bank account. At the time, his monthly bills came to $800, plus the cost of the Mercedes-Benz C220 he'd bought for his grandmother. Fiddy sensed the IRS hovering – there was only one thing to do with this newfound wealth. Spend it. It was 2003, the year the artist born Curtis Jackson released his career-making, game-changing studio debut Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – a brisk, funk-inflected reflection on a life most violent. Just three years earlier, he'd cheated...
MusicPitchfork

Biz Markie Has Died at 57

Rapper, producer, DJ and human beatbox Biz Markie has died. He had been hospitalized in 2020 for an illness related to Type II Diabetes and reportedly suffered a stroke. He was 57. “It is with profound sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, Hip...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Beastie Boys’ Mike D on Biz Markie: ‘Not Just a Rapper, But a True Entertainer’

Beastie Boys and Biz Markie were both New York hip-hop pioneers, so it’s natural they spent a lot of time together. The two artists often shared a stage, including a 1988 Madison Square Garden show where Biz performed an inimitable version of Elton John’s “Bennie and The Jets.” (The song later ended up on the Beasties’ Sounds of Science anthology.) As Rob Sheffield notes in his tribute to the rapper, who died Friday night at age 57, “Biz even gave them the name for their label and magazine: Grand Royal.” “I did not expect the Biz to be as Biz-like...
MusicGreenwichTime

Farewell, Biz Markie: Remembering the Wild-Style Chaos and Diabolical Genius of Hip-Hop's Old-School Joker King

Damn, this one hurts. Lighters up for the hip-hop legend Biz Markie, the Diabolical One, the Inhuman Orchestra, one of the most universally beloved figures anywhere in the music world. The Biz was the class clown of old-school Eighties hip-hop, but he preferred the title of the Human Beatbox and Rap King. He brought his own kind of wild-style chaos to everything he did, a jester with soul, which is why he became the all-time champion of cameos — he made every song he touched better. When it came to freestyling, beatboxing, rocking the party, or just making booger jokes dance, nobody beat the Biz.
Musicptownmedia.com

Biz Markie, hip-hop pioneer, is dead at 57

Biz Markie, the jovial rapper, DJ and beatboxer dubbed as the “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop,” has died at age 57. A family source confirmed the news to TMZ. Biz had been hospitalized due to complications of diabetes since July 2020, as previously reported by theGrio. It was reported by theGrio later that he had gone into a diabetic coma in December and suffered a stroke.
MusicBillboard

T-Pain Urges Artists to 'Do Some Different Music' — and Dr. Dre Agrees

T-Pain wants artists to break into uncharted territory with new music. In a spiel that appears to have been recorded during a recent episode of his Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, the hitmaker is seen passionately addressing the lack of originality in much of today's music. "Just f------g do something else,"...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Remembering Biz Markie, the Uninhibited Spirit of Hip-Hop’s Golden Age

At the heart of hip-hop lies a spirit of resilience born of making something from nothing. The culture’s first creators were young, hungry, talented people without access to traditional tools who repurposed turntables, speakers, and old records into musical instruments. Some took that resourcefulness even further, creating sounds and rhythms with nothing more than their mouths, inventing the art of beatboxing. And no human beatbox exemplified that resilient spirit more than Biz Markie, the jolly MC with an outsized personality who made one of the most enduring songs to emerge from hip-hop’s golden age.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Bridgerton filming stopped 'indefinitely'

Filming on 'Bridgerton' season two has been paused indefinitely. The Netflix series halted production for 24 hours on Thursday (15.07.21) after an unnamed crew member tested positive for coronavirus, and although things were able to get started again on Friday (16.07.21), a second positive COVID-19 test result means the set has had to be closed again.
MusicNPR

Re-Revising 'The History Of Jazz'

For most contemporary music consumers, listening to jazz is a historical exercise. Miles Davis' Kind Of Blue is, at the time of writing, still No. 3 on Billboard's Jazz Albums chart 61 years after it was released, much to the chagrin of the artists making music in the same tradition today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy