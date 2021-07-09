Check-In: Ask Me Another Ends In September

Biz Markie, who has died aged 57 after suffering from diabetes, earned himself the nickname of “Clown Prince of Rap” for the way he preferred humour and tunefulness to the guns and gangs scattered through the lyrics of more menacing, gangsta-style rappers. He was a fan of the comedians Benny Hill and Richard Pryor, and admitted that “I’d rather have a smile than to be serious.” His biggest hit, Just a Friend (1989), was a rueful tale of his efforts to persuade a girl that “you’ve got what I need!”, only to find his progress blocked by another guy she claimed was “just a friend”.
