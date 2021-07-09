FBI, Homeland Security officials will travel to Haiti 'as soon as possible,' White House says
The United States is sending officials to Haiti at the request of that country's government in the aftermath of the assassination of the nation's president earlier this week. "The US remains engaged," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday, adding that senior FBI and Department of Homeland Security officials will travel to Port Au Prince "as soon as possible," where, she said, they will assess the situation and provide assistance on security and the investigation.www.wicz.com
