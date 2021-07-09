FBI, Homeland Security officials will travel to Haiti 'as soon as possible,' White House says

I was watching Rachel Maddow last Friday night on her hour on MSNBC and was shocked to learn in a segment that concerned Afghani’s that assisted us but are being thwarted from receiving refuge in our country by people in the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department. According to her report that is substantiated by government reports and testimony that people in these departments are preventing potential recipients of refuge from being transferred and housed in U.S. territory of Guam where they can be further processed and vetted for permanent admission to the U.S. The purported logic of these bureaucrats is that they are against allowing them onto U.S. territories because they would then have the legal right to appeal an administrative decision. More succinctly, they would deny already fully-vetted Afghanis who were promised refuge because we are afraid of providing them due process for our decisions. The potential tragedy is that time is running out for us to gather these people and their families to allow them safe passage while the government is removing all personnel from the area.