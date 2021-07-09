Cancel
Cars

How A Turbocharger Works

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurbocharger vs. Supercharger: What’s the Difference?. Plenty of cars these days are powered by a turbocharger, and it's not hard to understand why. They provide additional torque, power, and efficiency compared to a similarly-sized normally or naturally aspirated engine. However, some are fearful of turbocharging, worrying that it adds unnecessary complexity and additional potential failure points for the engine, but the truth is that the benefits outweigh the drawbacks. But what is a turbocharger really? Let's discuss various kinds of turbos, how they work, their pros and cons, and what types of configurations you can have.

carbuzz.com

