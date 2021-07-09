Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Sale, Fulmer became 1st-round draft picks after playing college ball

The Ledger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Sale was drafted out of Lakeland High School in 2007 in the 21st round by the Colorado Rockies. Carson Fulmer was drafted out of All Saints in the 15th round by the Boston Red Sox in 2012. Both players opted for college baseball instead of pro ball, and their...

www.theledger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Fulmer
Person
Chris Sale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Reds#Rockies#Lakeland High School#The Boston Red Sox#The Mlb Amateur Draft#The Chicago White Sox#The White Sox#First Round Carson Fulmer#P Draft#The Red Sox#Era#Lakeland H S#Mlb Draft#The San Francisco Giants#Florida Southern College#Florida Southern#Old Dominion#Mariners#Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 3 monster trades for Craig Kimbrel

The Chicago White Sox are having themselves a brilliant season so far. Through the first half, they have dealt with injury after injury. Despite that, they have used pitching and defense to enter the All-Star break in first place of the American League Central by 8.0 games. At 54-35, they have the best winning percentage in the entire AL. It is astonishing what they were able to do with some of the injuries they have had.
MLBSeattle Times

McCullers, Brantley help Astros beat White Sox 7-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. and the Houston Astros have played their best against baseball’s best teams this year. Just ask the Chicago White Sox. McCullers pitched seven crisp innings, and the Astros beat the White Sox 7-1 on Friday night in the opener of a weekend series between AL division leaders.
MLBaudacy.com

Connecticut 1st Rd MLB Draft Picks

One of the most meteoric rises in modern MLB Draft history came to a head on Sunday night. Thought to be a late-round pick as recently as four or five months ago, Ellington native and UConn commit Frank Mozzicato was selected seventh overall by the Royals. The East Catholic alumnus had a senior season that garnered national attention, most notably with his four consecutive no-hitters as the Eagles eventually went on to win a Class M state title (in the final Mozzicato threw a complete-game shutout, striking out 17).
MLBPosted by
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Two San Diego Teens Become MLB 1st Round Draft Picks

Two ballplayers from San Diego County have been selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball (MLB) draft. Marcelo Mayer, a shortstop from Eastlake High School was picked 4th overall by the Boston Red Sox, reports NBC7. Mayer nearly broke a school record when he hit nearly .400...
MLBTimes and Democrat

COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Carolina pitchers picked in MLB Draft

DENVER, Colo. - University of South Carolina pitchers Daniel Lloyd and Julian Bosnic were selected on day three of the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft Tuesday afternoon in Denver. The Gamecocks ended the draft with eight current players and three signees selected. Lloyd, who is a three-year pitcher at Carolina,...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

MLB odds: Astros vs. White Sox prediction, odds, pick, and more

Over 8.5 Runs (-120) The Houston Astros open the second half currently sitting atop the AL West standings at 55-36. The Astros are the second-most likely team to win the World Series, just behind the defending champs. They are nine games over .500 and have a +2.10 average run differential in road games, thanks to their league-leading offensive production. Jose Altuve will have more weight on his shoulders with Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman on the 10-day IL. Look for Houston to continue their uber-aggressive approach as they have been the most dominant team in baseball over the past couple of months.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox Draft Picks: Rounds 16-20

Tuesday is the third day of the draft, a day that used to be filled with 30 picks but has now been cut down to 10. Boston will be picking fourth in each of the 10 rounds on Day Three. Additionally, all picks have a slot value of $125,000, and any bonus over that amount will have the difference count towards the team’s overall pool money. Below are what the Red Sox did with picks 16 through 20.
MLBSportsGrid

MLB Betting: The White Sox Are in The Driver’s Seat to Win the 2021 American League Pennant

Which MLB games offer betting value on FanDuel Sportsbook? Let’s see where we can zero in. Please note that lines are subject to change after this article is published, which impacts betting advice. All betting lines were taken from FanDuel Sportsbook, and you can check here to see their most updated numbers. You can also look at our oddsFire tool to get a feel for what the betting public is doing.
MLBESPN

White Sox activate LHP Aaron Bummer from IL

CHICAGO --  The Chicago White Sox reinstated reliever Aaron Bummer from the 10-day injured list and recalled right-hander Reynaldo López from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. The AL Central leaders also optioned relievers Matt Foster and Jace Fry to their top farm club. Bummer, 27, had been sidelined by a...
MLBThe Ledger

Most division leaders were long shots

Four months ago, if a million people had been asked to name the six teams in first place at the All-Star break, none would have come with the combination of Red Sox, White Sox, Astros, Mets, Brewers and Giants. Astros, sure. Brewers, maybe. Some folks might have taken a stab...
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners 2021 MLB Draft picks, fifth through tenth rounds

Here are the writeups for the remaining draft picks on Day 2 of the MLB draft, rounds 5-10. If you want the writeups on the first four draft picks, round one (Harry Ford) is here, round two (Edwin Arroyo Jr.) is here, round three (Michael Morales) is here, and round four (Bryce Miller) is here.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Chris Sale Rehab: How Left-Hander Fared In Start With FCL Red Sox

Did Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Get Booed During MLB All-Star Game Introductions?. At long last, Chris Sale has faced hitters not a part of the Red Sox organization. The ace left-hander made a rehab start for the FCL (Florida Complex League) Red Sox on Thursday, his first outing since undergoing Tommy John Surgery over a year ago. And, by all accounts, Sale fared well in his three innings of worked.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Red Sox could be ideal fit in an Anthony Rizzo trade

There is no denying that trade rumor season is upon the league, as a whole, but the Chicago Cubs have been at the center of many of them for a while now. During these next few weeks is the time when they start to transition from rumors to reality. At the forefront of these rumors are players who served as vital members of the 2016 World Series team, including Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo.
MLBfangraphs.com

Yoán Moncada Is a Big Reason the White Sox Are a Juggernaut Despite Injuries

In 2017, my friend Marty and I made a bet. A lot of hot young prospects were making their way to the show and Marty is a big Red Sox fan. He was convinced that Andrew Benintendi was the next big thing, while I was adamant that honor belonged to a rookie the Red Sox had traded to the White Sox who hadn’t really gotten quite as good of a look yet: Yoán Moncada. The terms of the bet were simple. I had Moncada, he had Benintendi, and the best player would be determined by whichever player put up the most WAR (FanGraphs WAR, of course) over the next three seasons. The loser owed the winner dinner at the restaurant of their choice. Benintendi’s 5.9 WAR from 2018-20 is nothing to sneeze out, but Moncada’s 9.2 takes the cake. Which reminds me, Marty still owes me dinner.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Astros defeat White Sox for 5th straight time this season

Yuli Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Lance McCullers Jr. struck out 10 in seven strong innings, and the Houston Astros cruised to a 7-1 win over the host Chicago White Sox on Friday night. Myles Straw added three RBIs for Houston, which improved to 5-0 over...
MLBsoxmachine.com

Sporcle Saturday: Draft picks from the first-round

When the White Sox selected this year’s first-round draft pick at number 22, it marked the first time since 2012 that the team took a high schooler in the first round. Unlike last year’s first-round selection, this guy will have to wait a few years to make his major league debut. At least I would assume so, else things have either gone extremely well in the minors or incredibly poorly in the majors.
MLBABC News

Abreu hits 3 HRs, 5 in 2 days; Chisox top Cubs, 7th W in row

CHICAGO -- José Abreu hit three home runs a day after going deep twice, and the Chicago White Sox again powered past the Cubs in a 7-4 victory Saturday night for their seventh straight win. Abreu connected in the sixth, eighth and ninth innings at Wrigley Field for the first...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers Named Potential Trade Fit for 1B CJ Cron

At 54-39, the Milwaukee Brewers sit atop the NL Central, holding a five-game lead over the second-place Cincinnati Reds at the moment. Really since mid-May, the Brewers have been one of the hottest teams in baseball, but that doesn’t mean that President of Baseball Operations David Stearns won’t look to upgrade this roster prior to the July 30th trade deadline–as we’ve seen him do on a few occasions already.

Comments / 0

Community Policy