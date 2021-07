F1 2021 is very close to hitting the market. The new work of Codemasters is more special if possible because of the factors that exist around it. On the one hand, it will be the first installment to be released under the Electronic Arts label; on the other, it coincides with the recent launch of the new generation consoles. PS5 and Xbox Series X | S will receive a version dedicated to taking advantage of their features, in addition to doing the same on PS4, Xbox One and PC. You can see your trailer in the header of this news.