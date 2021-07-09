Scientists solve 40-year mystery over Jupiter's X-ray aurora

Early in January 2020, a "gigantic" asteroid the size of the Empire State Building speeded "towards Earth." At least that's how it was reported by Sputnik, the news site funded by the Russian government. The reality, as the article stated after the scary headline, was that asteroid 2019 UO would pass us safely on Jan. 10 at a distance of 2,808,194 miles (4,519,351 kilometers). That's almost 12 times farther away than the moon. I scarcely think of the moon as speeding toward my house every night, let alone something 12 times more distant.