Microsoft recently notified SolarWinds of a vulnerability in its products. The threat actors exploiting the vulnerability have been labeled DEV-0322 by Microsoft. The most recent issue to beleaguer SolarWinds, now that the company's biggest nightmare of the year is in the rearview mirror, is the vulnerability found in its Serv-U Managed File Transfer Server and Serv-U Secured FTP Server products. The vulnerability leaves room for an exploit that gives threat actors control over server data and allows program installations. Microsoft has stated it believes it knows the identity of those responsible for taking advantage of SolarWinds' misfortune.